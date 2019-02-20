Poteau boys basketball seniors optimistic about playoff run

SUPER SENIORS — Poteau Pirates basketball seniors, from left, Joshua Smith, Quincy Pate, Christian Scott, Jaxon Culwell, Kyson Hardaway, Jarrett Gregory, Tristan Waddell, Atticus Pate and Ethan Bradshaw share a moment prior to the Senior Night games Feb. 5 against Sallisaw at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse. The seniors are optimistic the Pirates can make a nice Class 4A state basketball playoff run. PDN photo by David Seeley
The bad news in Friday night’s Class 4A District Tournament title game, the Poteau Pirates fell short against the 10th-ranked Broken Bow Savages. The good news was the Pirates put a scare into the Savages enough that it has given the Poteau seniors a good feeling as they head into today’s Class 4A Regional Tournament consolation quarterfinals against the Vinita Hornets at 3 this afternoon in Stilwell right after the Lady Pirates face NOAA Conference foe Stilwell for the third time this season at 1:30 p.m.

