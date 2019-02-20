Poteau boys basketball seniors optimistic about playoff run

The bad news in Friday night’s Class 4A District Tournament title game, the Poteau Pirates fell short against the 10th-ranked Broken Bow Savages. The good news was the Pirates put a scare into the Savages enough that it has given the Poteau seniors a good feeling as they head into today’s Class 4A Regional Tournament consolation quarterfinals against the Vinita Hornets at 3 this afternoon in Stilwell right after the Lady Pirates face NOAA Conference foe Stilwell for the third time this season at 1:30 p.m.