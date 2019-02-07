Poteau cheerleader makes history in Wednesday’s signing ceremony; Bates becomes first PHS cheerleader to sign college letter, inking with UAFS
David Seeley
Thursday, February 7, 2019
History was made in Wednesday afternoon’s Poteau High School inaugural signing ceremony at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center.
Poteau senior cheerleader Alexis “Lexi” Bates became the first PHS cheerleader to sign a letter of intent with a college, inking her John Hancock to a cheerleading letter with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.
