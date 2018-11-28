Poteau Christmas Parade Saturday

A variety of Christmas events will be ongoing Saturday, Dec. 1, in Poteau.

Ornaments at Christmas will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. before the Poteau Christmas Parade this Saturday in the LeFlore County Museum at Hotel Lowrey at 303 Dewey Ave., Poteau.

Children will make ornaments free of charge to take home. Volunteers will be on hand to assist in ornament creation. The event is sponsored by Central National Bank. For more information, call (918) 647-9330.

Additionally, the Poteau Mainstreet Matters light show in the Pocket Park is slated to start at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m. starting at Carl Albert State College. This year’s theme is a “Parade of Trees.” Lineup and check-in for everyone except walkers and bands will be at CASC. Walking groups and bands will stage in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center parking lot.

Check-in begins at 3 p.m. with lineup based on first-come, first-served basis. You must check in by 5 p.m. to be judged. Entries should reflect the theme.

Trophies and awards will be presented in five categories: commercial, schools, miscellaneous, organizations/churches and bands. A Chairman’s Award will be given for the overall best float.

There will be pre-parade entertainment beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Dewey Avenue.

Online registration forms are available at www.poteauchamber.com, or you can register by visiting the Poteau Chamber of Commerce at 501 S. Broadway in the Reynolds Center.

For more information, call the chamber at (918) 647-9178.