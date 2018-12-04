Poteau Christmas Parade winners announced

The Poteau Chamber of Commerce announced the winners in the annual Christmas Parade — "A Parade of Trees" — held Saturday in the downtown area.

Winners were:

• Chairman's Award sponsored by Roberta's Cafe — Shorty's Express.

• Organization Award — Boy's & Girls Club of LeFlore County.

• Commercial Award — Poteau McDonald's.

• School Award — Pansy Kidd Middle School Art Club.

• Miscellaneous Award — Taylor, Anderson and Nichols Family.

Next's year parade will be Dec. 7.

Several more Christmas parades are set in LeFlore County this month. Panama will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday in the old rock gym. Its Christmas parade follows at 5 p.m. Saturday. Also Saturday is the Bokoshe Christmas Parade at 2 p.m., Heavener at 6 p.m, Wister at 6 p.m. and Talihina at 6:30 p.m. The Monroe parade is 4 p.m. Dec. 15.

Send your event details to editor@poteaudailynews.com. Our photographs from the parade published in Tuesday's print edition.