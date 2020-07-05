Poteau City Council, Industrial Authority, Public Works Authority meet tonight

The Poteau City Council will have number of items to discuss when it has its July meeting at 7:10 tonight at Poteau City Hall.

The City Council will here recommendations about accepting the retirement of officer Donnie Williams and hiring Rufugio Bustos and another individual as patrolman and the retirements of Poteau Water Department employee Bo Bohannon and Poteau Sewer Department employee Terry Mullins.

The Council also will look to discuss and possibly approve a resolution for an investment policy for the City of Poteau, to approve the 2020-21 contract between the City of Poteau and Green Country Sanitation, to renew the Robert S. Kerr Airport manager's contract for 2020-21, to determine of the conditions on the property at 605 Holson Avenue have been removed per the June meeting hearing, to consider and/or take action on commercial sanitation rates and to consider and/or take action on three rezoning properties at 204 Rogers Avenue, on South McKenna and at 503 North Broadway.

The City Council also will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the finance committee, approve acceptance of department reports, approve budget transfers for June and to approve renewals on existing loans.

When the Poteau Industrial Authority meets at 7 tonight, the main items on its agenda are to hear committee reports, hear reports from both Poteau Chamber Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages and Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham and to consider and/or take action on a resolution on an investment policy for the Poteau Industrial Authority, which also will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the finance committee, approve acceptance of department reports and approve budget transfers for June.

In the Poteau Public Works Authority meeting at 7:05 tonight, main agenda items are to consider and/or possibly take action to approve on a resolution to approve an investment policy for the Poteau Public Works Authority, hear a presentation/discussion with Jerry Balentine regarding the water/sewer/trash rates at Stone Ridge and to consider and/or take action to award a bid for a televisions inspection of an eight-feet long sewer line. The Authority also will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the finance committee, approve acceptance of department reports and approve budget transfers for June.