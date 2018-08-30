Poteau city pool to open Labor Day Weekend

The Poteau city pool will open Labor Day Weekend, Poteau Mayor Jeff Shockley confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Shockley said the pool will open from Saturday through Monday. Hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. Monday. There will be no entry cost and there will be concession available.

Shockley said the pool slide, however, currently has no water running to it. Everything else should be operational, he said.

Shockley gave special thanks to Jeff Fishel and Keith Lickly, executive director and deputy director with LeFlore County EMS, for helping find certified life guards for the brief opening. He also thanked the city's Parks and Cemeteries Department, ran by Billy Cripps, and Poteau Fire Department, ran by Chief Jon Pickel, for helping prepare the pool these past two weeks.

The pool is located at Twyman Park, beside Oakland Cemetery and behind Carl Albert State College.