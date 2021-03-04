Poteau Community Blood Drive

Destini Hutchinson, left, donates blood with the aid of Oklahoma Blood Institute technician Amanda Hyatt during Tuesday’s Poteau Community Blood Drive. There will be a blood drive Saturday at Walmart and Monday at Howe High School. To make a blood donation appointment, (877) 340-8777 or go online to www.obi.org. To make a convalescent plasma donation appointment, call (888) 308-3924 or go online to coviddonor@obi.org.
Thursday, March 4, 2021

Category: