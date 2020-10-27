Poteau Community Blood Drive set today at Reynolds Center
The second Poteau Community Blood Drive by the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
OBI Account Consultant Greg Womack said the goal for today’s blood drive is 50, and there’s special promotions going on to try to help OBI reach its goal of half a hundred donations.
“We’ve got special promotions going on with our first-ever T-shirts with a Halloween theme,” Womack said. “We still have the Bedlam shirts — that promotion ends at the end of this week. Because it’s Halloween week, donors will also be able to picked out a Halloween-themed T-shirt we came up with the classic monsters on it in the orange outline, or they can get one these other T-shirts we’re calling ‘Vein Drain.’ So, we’ll have three shirts to pick from.”
