Poteau Community Blood Drive set today at Reynolds Center

Kristi Duncan, right, prepares to donate blood with the help of Oklahoma Blood Institute technician Kaysone Heuangwilai during a blood drive Oct. 9 at the LeFlore County Emergency Management Services office in Poteau. The second Poteau Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
PDN Editor
editor@poteaudailynews.com
Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The second Poteau Community Blood Drive by the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
OBI Account Consultant Greg Womack said the goal for today’s blood drive is 50, and there’s special promotions going on to try to help OBI reach its goal of half a hundred donations.
“We’ve got special promotions going on with our first-ever T-shirts with a Halloween theme,” Womack said. “We still have the Bedlam shirts — that promotion ends at the end of this week. Because it’s Halloween week, donors will also be able to picked out a Halloween-themed T-shirt we came up with the classic monsters on it in the orange outline, or they can get one these other T-shirts we’re calling ‘Vein Drain.’ So, we’ll have three shirts to pick from.”

