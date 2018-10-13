Poteau cross country seniors wanting to do well at regionals, make state

The Poteau High School senior cross country runners Josh Neal, Dakota James, ShyAnne Hutchison, Desiree Maden and Jack Buckles are going to try at today’s Class 4A Regional Meet in Henryetta to make state in their final chances to do so. They all like where they’re at as they enter today’s big meet with state berths at stake.

On the other hand, there another group of seniors — Marissa Naylor, Ollie Lagrand, Adam Law, Makayla Morris, Seth Baldwin and Uziel Ocampo — who have to be ready to step in should any of the runners actually running in today’s regional meet get injured.