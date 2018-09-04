Poteau cross country teams begin season Friday at Camp Gruber
David Seeley
Tuesday, September 4, 2018
The Poteau High School cross country teams will begin their seasons at 9 a.m. Friday at the National Guard/Camp Gruber Run in Braggs.
2018 Poteau Cross Country Schedule
Date Meet Time
Sept. 7 National Guard/Camp Gruber Run-x 9 a.m.
Sept. 15 Poteau Invitational 9 a.m.
Sept. 22 Holdenville Invitational 9 a.m.
Sept. 29 Sequoyah-Tahlequah Invitational 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 4 Oklahoma Baptist University Invitational-y 2 p.m.
Oct. 9 Mena [Ark.] Invitational 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 Class 4A Regional Meet TBA.
Oct. 27 Class 4A State Meet-y TBA.
x — At Braggs.
y — At Shawnee’s Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center.
