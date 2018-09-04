Poteau cross country teams begin season Friday at Camp Gruber

The Poteau High School cross country teams will begin their seasons at 9 a.m. Friday at the National Guard/Camp Gruber Run in Braggs.

• • •

2018 Poteau Cross Country Schedule

Date Meet Time

Sept. 7 National Guard/Camp Gruber Run-x 9 a.m.

Sept. 15 Poteau Invitational 9 a.m.

Sept. 22 Holdenville Invitational 9 a.m.

Sept. 29 Sequoyah-Tahlequah Invitational 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 4 Oklahoma Baptist University Invitational-y 2 p.m.

Oct. 9 Mena [Ark.] Invitational 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Class 4A Regional Meet TBA.

Oct. 27 Class 4A State Meet-y TBA.

x — At Braggs.

y — At Shawnee’s Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech Center.