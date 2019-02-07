Poteau defensive lineman signs letter with East Central University in Ada

ADA BOUND — Poteau defensive lineman Joshua Smith, seated, completes signing his letter of intent with East Central University during Wednesday afternoon’s signing ceremony at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center. Sharing the moment is mother Ramona. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Thursday, February 7, 2019

Poteau High School started a tradition Wednesday afternoon with a signing ceremony for all its letter of intent signees, whether they signed before Christmas or on National Football Letter of Intent Signing Day — like Poteau senior defensive lineman Joshua Smith, who signed with East Central University during Wednesday afternoon’s signing ceremony at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center.

