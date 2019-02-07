Poteau defensive lineman signs letter with East Central University in Ada
By:
David Seeley
Thursday, February 7, 2019
Poteau High School started a tradition Wednesday afternoon with a signing ceremony for all its letter of intent signees, whether they signed before Christmas or on National Football Letter of Intent Signing Day — like Poteau senior defensive lineman Joshua Smith, who signed with East Central University during Wednesday afternoon’s signing ceremony at the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center.
