Poteau downs McAlester, more Week 2 area football scores

Poteau beat McAlester 33-3, outscoring the Buffaloes 19-0 in the second half. The Pirates are now 2-1 for the season. Below are the rest of the area football scores for Week 2.

Panama 35, Heavener 14

Arkoma 28, Webbers Falls 6

Spiro 33, Hartshorne 20

Antlers 49, Talihina 14

Keota 38, Oaks Mission 0

Current records for area teams:

Poteau 2-1

Panama 2-0

Arkoma 2-0

Keota 2-0

Spiro 2-0

Talihina 0-2

Pocola 0-2