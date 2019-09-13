Poteau downs McAlester, more Week 2 area football scores
By:
Tom Firme
Friday, September 13, 2019
POTEAU, OK
Poteau beat McAlester 33-3, outscoring the Buffaloes 19-0 in the second half. The Pirates are now 2-1 for the season. Below are the rest of the area football scores for Week 2.
Panama 35, Heavener 14
Arkoma 28, Webbers Falls 6
Spiro 33, Hartshorne 20
Antlers 49, Talihina 14
Keota 38, Oaks Mission 0
Current records for area teams:
Poteau 2-1
Panama 2-0
Arkoma 2-0
Keota 2-0
Spiro 2-0
Talihina 0-2
Pocola 0-2
