Poteau duo, LeFlore, McCurtain, Wister players named to Oklahoma Blue team for 2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic team

Five local baseball players will represent the area on the Oklahoma Blue team in the 2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic, which will take place June 8-13 at both McAlester’s Mike Deak Field and Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.

Poteau’s Cameron and Christian Duncan, Leflore’s Jett Carver, McCurtain’s Hagen Glenn and Wister’s Kadin Repass will be in 10 games.

• • •

2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic Schedule

June 8

At Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton

Oklahoma Blue vs. Texas, 9 a.m.

At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field

Oklahoma Blue vs. Canada, 4:30 p.m.

June 9

At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field

Oklahoma Blue vs. Missouri, 10 a.m.

Oklahoma Blue vs. Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

June 10

At Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton

Oklahoma Blue vs. Mississippi, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma Blue vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

June 11

At Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton

Oklahoma Blue vs, Colorado, 11:30 a.m.

June 12

At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field

Oklahoma Blue vs. Georgia, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Blue vs. Oklahoma Gold, 7 p.m.

June 13

At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field

Oklahoma Blue vs. TBA, TBA.