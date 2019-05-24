Poteau duo, LeFlore, McCurtain, Wister players named to Oklahoma Blue team for 2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic team
Five local baseball players will represent the area on the Oklahoma Blue team in the 2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic, which will take place June 8-13 at both McAlester’s Mike Deak Field and Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.
Poteau’s Cameron and Christian Duncan, Leflore’s Jett Carver, McCurtain’s Hagen Glenn and Wister’s Kadin Repass will be in 10 games.
• • •
2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic Schedule
June 8
At Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton
Oklahoma Blue vs. Texas, 9 a.m.
At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field
Oklahoma Blue vs. Canada, 4:30 p.m.
June 9
At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field
Oklahoma Blue vs. Missouri, 10 a.m.
Oklahoma Blue vs. Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.
June 10
At Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton
Oklahoma Blue vs. Mississippi, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma Blue vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.
June 11
At Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton
Oklahoma Blue vs, Colorado, 11:30 a.m.
June 12
At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field
Oklahoma Blue vs. Georgia, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma Blue vs. Oklahoma Gold, 7 p.m.
June 13
At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field
Oklahoma Blue vs. TBA, TBA.
