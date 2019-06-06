Poteau duo, LeFlore, McCurtain, Wister players to play for Oklahoma Blue in Junior Sunbelt Classic, which starts today

Five local baseball players will represent the area on the Oklahoma Blue team in the 2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic, which will begin today and end Wednesday at both McAlester’s Mike Deak Field and Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.

Poteau’s Cameron and Christian Duncan, Leflore’s Jett Carver, McCurtain’s Hagen Glenn and Wister’s Kadin Repass will be in 10 games.

• • •

2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic Schedule

Today

At Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton

Oklahoma Blue vs. Texas, 9 a.m.

At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field

Oklahoma Blue vs. Canada, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field

Oklahoma Blue vs. Missouri, 10 a.m.

Oklahoma Blue vs. Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday

At Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton

Oklahoma Blue vs. Mississippi, 4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma Blue vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.

Monday

At Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton

Oklahoma Blue vs, Colorado, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday

At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field

Oklahoma Blue vs. Georgia, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Blue vs. Oklahoma Gold, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field

Oklahoma Blue vs. TBA, TBA.