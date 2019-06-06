Poteau duo, LeFlore, McCurtain, Wister players to play for Oklahoma Blue in Junior Sunbelt Classic, which starts today
Five local baseball players will represent the area on the Oklahoma Blue team in the 2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic, which will begin today and end Wednesday at both McAlester’s Mike Deak Field and Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.
Poteau’s Cameron and Christian Duncan, Leflore’s Jett Carver, McCurtain’s Hagen Glenn and Wister’s Kadin Repass will be in 10 games.
2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic Schedule
Today
At Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton
Oklahoma Blue vs. Texas, 9 a.m.
At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field
Oklahoma Blue vs. Canada, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field
Oklahoma Blue vs. Missouri, 10 a.m.
Oklahoma Blue vs. Tennessee, 12:30 p.m.
Sunday
At Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton
Oklahoma Blue vs. Mississippi, 4:30 p.m.
Oklahoma Blue vs. Arizona, 7 p.m.
Monday
At Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton
Oklahoma Blue vs, Colorado, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday
At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field
Oklahoma Blue vs. Georgia, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma Blue vs. Oklahoma Gold, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
At McAlester’s Mike Deak Field
Oklahoma Blue vs. TBA, TBA.
