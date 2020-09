Poteau football earned its first win of the season in its home opener, which was also Senior Night. Below are all of the Week 2 scores.

Poteau 47, Alma (Ark.) 10

Pocola 32, Sallisaw Central 27

Arkoma 60, Bowlegs 14

Keota 50, Prue 0

Hackett (Ark.) 12, Panama 7

Atoka 49, Talihina 8

Valliant 40, Heavener 8