Poteau FFA Program gets National Three-Star Chapter recognition
Poteau High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) Program recently got a National Three-Star Chapter recognition, which goes with some of the other recent honors.
“We are a National 3 Star Chapter,” said Crystal Shipman, Poteau High School’s Agriculture Education Instructor. “Students have won many honors the past year such as National Choir, Regional Star, American FFA Degree, National FFA Scholarship Recipient, State FFA Degree and many accolades showing livestock.”
Shipman’s students are going to have a lot of opportunities available thanks to the special recognition.
“Students who participate in the program will be trained in meat science and food safety procedures,” she said. “They can even earn certifications if they choose to and develop skills that they could potentially take straight into the work force.”
The sky is the limit as far as what the Poteau High School FFA Program is concerned.
“We hope to have a value-added processing lab set up in the next year that will not only give students job skills that are very needed in the workforce but also eventually serve as a fund raising endeavor for our chapter,” Shipman said. “We have some work to do with being sure we have the proper facilities in order to pass inspections and be able to sell our products to the public.”
