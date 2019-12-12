Poteau Fire Department gets new tool in toolbox

A wide array of terrains makes fighting fires more than a little problematic and concerning for firefighters and administrators who have to be concerned with the vehicles.

For more than a year, volunteer firefighters have put in time and effort to complete the metamorphosis from a forestry service unit to outland fire truck. That effort was made complete last week with the addition of a pump, made possible by a donation from Arvest Bank.

"The Oklahoma Forestry Service granted us a truck to convert into a rural fire truck, back in January," Fire Chief Jon Pickel, said. "We've been working on it for more than a year and now it is complete."

