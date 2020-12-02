Poteau First United Methodist Church to have drive-thru living Christmas story Sunday night
December 1994 was the first year that Poteau First United Methodist Church presented its drive-thru living Christmas story as its gift to the community. That labor of love will continue this Sunday night.
This annual event is one of the largest undertakings of the church. It takes many people for a successful presentation. Several hours are needed to set up the scenes and bring in all the animals, and there are multiple shifts of characters who stand in the scenes.
The scenes tell the Christmas story on the large parking lot on the South Walters Avenue side of the church. You will see Mary’s visit by an angel, Joseph dreaming in his carpenter’s shop as he is visited by an angel, Mary and Joseph with their donkey on their journey to Bethlehem, shepherds being visited by angels, an innkeeper with no room at the inn, the babe in the stable being watched over by a multitude of angels and being adored by shepherds and the wise men bringing their gifts.
Rev. Jim Perkin and the congregation invite everyone to drive through as many times as they wish from 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday. From Dewey Avenue, turn onto South Walters Avenue.
