Poteau football makes second straight state semifinal

Poteau's football team beat Cache 40-7 in the Class 4A quarterfinal at home, advancing to a second straight semifinal. The Pirates, which have the top-ranked defense in Class 4A, will face Wagoner, the top offensive team in Class 4A, in the semifinal on a neutral field on Friday. Poteau will have an open practice on Thanksgiving Day at 8 a.m. Poteau head coach Greg Werner invited all Pirates fans to come and see the team that morning.