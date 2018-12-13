Poteau football player, powerflifter signs with Missouri Valley College

Poteau's Jack Duschel, seated at left, signs a letter of intent with Missouri Valley College on Tuesday afternoon Sharing the moment are MVC powerlifting coach David Edwards, seated rightl, along with, back row, from left, Poteau coaches Jeremy Branch, John Thompson and Mike Odom, parents Mel and Chad Duschel and Poteau coaches Forrest Mazey, Cameron Grubb and Andy Perdue. PDN photo by Dav
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Thursday, December 13, 2018

Very rarely does a high school athlete in these days and times get a chance at participating in two sports in college athletics. Poteau senior football player and powerlifter Jack Duschel is going to break that mold as he signed a combined letter of intent to do both sports at Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Mo., which is about 80 miles northeast of Kansas City, in a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the high school.

