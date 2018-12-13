Poteau football player, powerflifter signs with Missouri Valley College
David Seeley
Thursday, December 13, 2018
Very rarely does a high school athlete in these days and times get a chance at participating in two sports in college athletics. Poteau senior football player and powerlifter Jack Duschel is going to break that mold as he signed a combined letter of intent to do both sports at Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, Mo., which is about 80 miles northeast of Kansas City, in a signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the high school.
