Poteau football players, coach earn District 4A-4 honors

After going through an undefeated regular season and winning the District 4A-4 title outright, district honors were sure to come the Poteau Pirates’ way — and that they did.

Eleven senior Pirates got so honored as they were named to the 2018 All-District 4A-Team, with four of them getting top honors as defensive end Gunnar Thompson was named the Defensive Player of the Year, place-kicker Garrett Clark the Special Teams Player of the Year, linebacker Nathan Ulmer the Linebacker of the Year, lineman Seth Ford the Offensive Lineman of the Year and quarterback Jett Pitchford the Quarterback of the Year.

Making the first-team All-District 4A-4 were senior linemen Clay Cross and Bryson Myers, senior wide receiver Carson Cheek, senior defensive back Jack Duschel, senior linebacker Dalton Brock and all-around senior player Caleb Skelton. Coach Forrest Mazey is the All-District 4A-4 Team's Coach of the Year.