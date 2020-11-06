Poteau football wraps up district title, more from Week 10 LeFlore County action
By:
Tom Firme
Friday, November 6, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Poteau's football team clinched its third straight district title with its eighth straight win of the season. Here's a look at scores and canceled games for Week 10:
Poteau 21, Broken Bow 7
Vian 46, Heavener 0
Canceled games:
Spiro vs. Pocola (Pocola tried tried unsuccessfully to schedule a game at Mounds, but a COVID-19 outbreak in Mounds prevented that)
Talihina vs. Gore
Arkoma vs. Keota
Panama at Roland
