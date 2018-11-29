Poteau girls ready for new basketball season with new coach

THE WRIGHT MAN — New Poteau Lady Pirates basketball coach Dennis Wright speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization’s meeting Nov. 15 at Western Sizzlin. The Lady Pirates will begin their season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against NOAA Conference rival Spiro at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Thursday, November 29, 2018

The Dennis Wright era will begin for Poteau High School girls varsity basketball Tuesday night when the 2018-19 season will begin with a NOAA Conference home game against county rival Spiro at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse.

“We’re really excited,” said Wright, who takes over for Scott Gregory after coaching at Panama and Sallisaw-Central.

“We’re to the point where we need to play somebody else. We’re as prepared to play as we can be. I’ve noticed a different type of energy in practices this week. Our season got pushed back, which means our football team was winning. We finally get to go Tuesday night to see where we’re at, and we’ll continue to get better.”

Category: