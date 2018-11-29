Poteau girls ready for new basketball season with new coach

The Dennis Wright era will begin for Poteau High School girls varsity basketball Tuesday night when the 2018-19 season will begin with a NOAA Conference home game against county rival Spiro at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sherman Floyd Fieldhouse.

“We’re really excited,” said Wright, who takes over for Scott Gregory after coaching at Panama and Sallisaw-Central.

“We’re to the point where we need to play somebody else. We’re as prepared to play as we can be. I’ve noticed a different type of energy in practices this week. Our season got pushed back, which means our football team was winning. We finally get to go Tuesday night to see where we’re at, and we’ll continue to get better.”