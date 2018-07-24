Poteau golfing duo play in All State Tournament; Pirates’ coach named Region 6 Boys Golf Coach of the Year

The Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games kicked off Monday morning with golf at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.

Poteau already had good news when Ryan Ward was selected to the original East boys roster. Things got even better when Ward’s teammate, Bryson Terry, was called over the weekend to play as well.

“These two young men have been leaders and started for our team since they were freshmen,” said Poteau head golf coach Mike Thomas, who was also selected as Region 6 Coach of the Year.