Poteau golfing duo play in All State Tournament; Pirates’ coach named Region 6 Boys Golf Coach of the Year

TERRIFIC TRIO — Poteau golfers Ryan Ward, left, and Bryson Terry, right, participated in Monday’s Oklahoma Coaches Association All State Golf Tournament at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa. Poteau coach Mike Thomas, center, was named the OCA Region 6 Boys Golf Coach of the Year. Photo Submitted by Mike Thomas
By: 
Jon Potts
Special to PDN
Tuesday, July 24, 2018

The Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Games kicked off Monday morning with golf at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.
Poteau already had good news when Ryan Ward was selected to the original East boys roster. Things got even better when Ward’s teammate, Bryson Terry, was called over the weekend to play as well.
“These two young men have been leaders and started for our team since they were freshmen,” said Poteau head golf coach Mike Thomas, who was also selected as Region 6 Coach of the Year.

