Poteau, Heavener golfers make All-State, clinic in limbo
By:
Tom Firme
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
POTEAU, OK
Poteau's Luke Wheat made the East boys All-State team while Heavener's Journey Perdue made the East team on the girls side as selections were announced Monday. All-State events typically take place during the Oklahoma Coaches Association coaches clinic at the end of July. However, details for this year's clinic have not been set. The clinic will be discussed during Wednesday's OCA board meeting.
Category: