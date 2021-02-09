Poteau High School ag building suffers major fire damage, loss of animals, equipment

Just after a joyous Monday morning saw both the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center and the two-story high school classroom building be occupied by students, faculty and staff, the mood was a somber one less than 24 hours later at Poteau High School.

At approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, fire severely damaged the PHS agriculture building.

"It's kind of a weird transition we're having," PHS Director of Maintenance Todd Hackler said. "We had all the excitement of the kids moving into the new (two-story high school classroom) building, then this happens."

Baby chicks, a worm farm, soil samples, welding equipment, a smoker and textbooks were all lost in the fire.

"We've worked very hard to take care of what we have and build it up," PHS junior ag student Ashlyn Barnes said. "It's really hard to see all the hard work that we've put in to cleaning the shop, organizing stuff — just getting things back in order. Now, we're going to start from new."

The fire marshal is still investigating but says the cause of the fire was likely electrical.

"We have a lot of kids involved in the program," Hackler said. "It's growing each year. This is just a huge loss. Now, we've got to figure out where to go from here."