Poteau High School Thespians feed needy kids

Trick or treat time is many-a-child's favorite part of the spooky season. Dressing up and going to events or door to door within safety parameters and collecting candy is a childhood moment that is remembered for years to come.

For many children in need, though, Halloween can be just another night they go to bed hungry. One local high school's International Thespian Society Troupe is seeking to remedy that situation with one of the society's Halloween traditions.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe.