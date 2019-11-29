Poteau holds down Wagoner, makes state championship game

Poteau football (12-1) beat Wagoner 7-3 in the semifinal on Friday at Allen Trimble Stadium in Jenks to reach its fourth state championship game. Wagoner (10-3) made a field goal in the second quarter. Poteau scored the only touchdown it needed in the third quarter. The Pirates will play Weatherford (11-2) in the state championship on Friday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the University of Central Oklahoma.