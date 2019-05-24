Poteau, Keota baseball players in Sophomore Sunbelt Classic
Poteau sophomore second baseman Jagger Dill and Keota’s Bryson Akins will represent the area in the 2019 Sophomore Sunbelt Series, that begins Thursday and ends June 2 in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.
Dill will play on the Oklahoma Royal team, while Akins will be on the Oklahoma Gray squad.
• • •
Sophomore Sunbelt Classic Schedule
Thursday
At OKC’s Dolese Park
Oklahoma Gray vs. Oklahoma White, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma Royal vs. Canada, 7:15 p.m.
Friday
At OKC’s Dolese Park
Oklahoma Royal vs. Nebraska, 12:45 p.m.
Oklahoma Royal vs. Texas White, 3 p.m.
At SW Christian University in Bethany
Oklahoma Gray vs. Arkansas, 10 a.m.
Oklahoma Gray vs. Canada, 12:15 p.m.
June 1
At OKC’s Dolese Park
Oklahoma Gray vs. Texas Gray, 10:30 a.m.
Oklahoma Gray vs. Oklahoma Royal, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma Royal vs. Arkansas, 5:15 p.m.
June 2
At OKC’s Dolese Park
Championship and Third-Place Games, TBA.
At SW Christian University in Bethany
Consolation Finals and Seventh-Place Games, TBA.
Category: