Poteau Kiwanis Club to resume weekly meetings in June

The Poteau Kiwanis Club will resume its monthly meetings at noon June 4 at Western Sizzlin.

The organization has not met since late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic closing the local restaurant that served as host for the local civic organization's weekly meetings.

Kiwanis Club President David Seeley said that at this month's board meeting, which took place Tuesday afternoon, that the board thought it would be wise to wait until June to resume meetings, although Western Sizzlin's lobby has been open since May 4.

However, the organization did say that if any members feel uncomfortable or were sick are not under any obligation to attend the weekly meetings once they resume June 4.