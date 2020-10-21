Poteau man arrested in rape case

The Poteau Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Poteau male on charges of first-degree rape and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Ricky Lloyd Amos Jr. was arrested at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Windham Street.

According to the press release sent out by Poteau Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell on Wednesday afternoon, Poteau Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on a call of an assault.

The press release states that when the officers arrived, they made contact with a 30-year-old female victim who had several wounds on her neck and turso. The victim told them that a neighbor, Amos Jr., had come to her apartment and asked to use her bathroom. The victim stated that after she allowed Amos Jr. into her apartment, he stabbed and slashed her with a knife multiple times and sexually assault her.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, then transferred to a Tulsa area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Russell's press release said the Poteau P.D. officers located Amos Jr. hiding behind the apartment complex and took him into custody.

The Poteau P.D. investigators were called out to work the crime scene and are continuing the investigation as of press time into all aspects of the case.

The victim's name was not released as of press time.