Poteau man dies from gunshot wound Thursday night; arrest made in case Friday morning

A Poteau man succumbed to gunshot wounds Thursday night, with an arrest made Friday morning.

At 5:46 p.m. Thursday, the Poteau Police Department had officers dispatched to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center on a call that a patient with a gunshot wound was in the emergency room.

According to a press release sent by Poteau PD Assistant Chief Greg Russell, when the officers arrived at EOMC, they learned that the 40-year-old male victim, whose name as of press time had not been released pending notification of kin, had succumbed to the gunshot wound.

Russell said in his press release that three persons of interest have been detained with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing with Poteau Police Detectives, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and an investigator from the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner working the case.

On Friday morning, Jordan James Scott, 28, of Poteau was arrested for first degree murder and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.