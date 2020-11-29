Poteau man injured in Atoka County accident
A Poteau man was injured in a Sunday morning accident in Atoka County.
According to the report filed by Atoka/Coal County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Jamey Miller, James Clayton, 75, of Poteau, was driving his 2011 Subaru eastbound on Oklahoma State Highway 43.
Miller's report states that at approximately 10:59 a.m., when Clayton got approximately eight miles east of Stringtown, his vehicle departed the roadway to the right for approximately 320 feet, then returned to the roadway and went left of center, striking a 2017 Ford PK driven by Brady Bishop, 36, of Kaufman, Texas, which was headed westbound.
According to Miller's report, Clayton was pinned in his vehicle for about 20 minutes before being freed by the Stringtown Fire Department with the use of the Hurst tool.
Miller's report said that Clayton was transported by Mediflight to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with multiple injuries.
Bishop, along with all the other passengers in his vehicle, Megan Bishop, 36, two teens and a 6-year-old, all from Kaufman, was not injured.
According to Miller's report, the cause of the accident is unknown as of press time. All passengers in both vehicles were wearing seat belts, and Clayton's airbag deployed. However, none of the airbags in Bishop's vehicle deployed.
Miller was aided at the scene by the Stringtown Fire Department, Trooper Kevin Miller, the Stringtown Police Department, the Daisy Fire Department and the Atoka County Sheriff's Department.
