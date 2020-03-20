Poteau mayor announces supplemental proclamation of emergency
Friday, March 20, 2020
Poteau Mayor Scotty White made a supplementary proclamation declaring a state of emergency.
Among the items on the proclamation is Restaurant dining rooms and other dine-in or beverage service areas shall be closed to the public until the expiration of this emergency declaration, although “pick-up” and “delivery” service may remain open to the public and is encouraged until the expiration of this emergency declaration beginning today.
