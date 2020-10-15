Poteau mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Poteau Mayor Scotty White announced on Facebook on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter White posted on his Facebook wall, he said:

"City of Poteau. Good Morning Poteau, I want to keep you informed, I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have lost taste and smell other than that I feel fine. I’m isolated away from family and will keep you posted on my condition. City Hall lobby will be closed for 14 days. Our staff will still be there to help you over the phone, and you can make payments in the drop box or over the phone. Some employees I had possibly exposed on Friday, so we have closed the lobby for the public safety. Thank you all for your patience and understanding."

When the COVID-19 pandemic first took shape in Poteau in late March and early April, White would quite frequently make Facebook live video posts of a press conference updating COVID-19. He presided over the October Poteau City Council meeting Oct. 5.