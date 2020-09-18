Poteau Municipal Court, Police Department beginning two-week amnesty program next weekend

City of Poteau Municipal Court Clerk Tina Crosswell and the Poteau Police Department have created a two-week amnesty program, that will take place Oct. 3-17, Monday through Saturday, to enable those with misdemeanor outstanding arrest warrants to get their fines paid off in full without any fees incurred.

During the period, individuals with outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants can either come by the Poteau Police Station in person or call (918) 647-8620 and pay their fines in full without any fees included.