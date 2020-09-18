Poteau Municipal Court, Police Department beginning two-week amnesty program next weekend

City of Poteau Deputy Clerk Terri Lynch, left, and Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen look over outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants at the Poteau Police Department office. A two-week amnesty program will begin next Saturday in which outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants can be paid off in full without any fees added. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
PDN Editor
editor@poteaudailynews.com
Friday, September 18, 2020

City of Poteau Municipal Court Clerk Tina Crosswell and the Poteau Police Department have created a two-week amnesty program, that will take place Oct. 3-17, Monday through Saturday, to enable those with misdemeanor outstanding arrest warrants to get their fines paid off in full without any fees incurred.
During the period, individuals with outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants can either come by the Poteau Police Station in person or call (918) 647-8620 and pay their fines in full without any fees included.

