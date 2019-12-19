Poteau PAC hosts educational tour

There are a lot of interesting things housed within the Poteau Artist Cooperative, in Downtown Poteau. The PAC has many unique or antiquated treasures which modern children might have never seen. That's why Wister's first grade classes made the venue the destination for their field trip Wednesday.

Trina Standridge demonstrated the PAC's 132-year-old record player for the children, explaining how it worked and that Thomas Edison invented the machine in 1887 not for music, but to play back messages recorded while testing early telephones and telegraphs. Standridge explained that the needle moves up and down with each ridge, that a magnet creates electrical waves based on the movement and that those waves are converted to sound as they pass through the wires to the speakers.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Click on the text that reads "Print Subscriptions" or "E-Edition Subscriptions" to choose your subscription type.