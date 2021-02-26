Poteau PD, Municipal Court bringing back amnesty program for all of March

The Poteau Police Department and Poteau Municipal Court had good success last September with its initial amnesty program, in which those individuals with outstanding arrest warrents could come to Poteau Municipal Court Clerk Tina Crosswell’s desk at the Poteau PD office and pay off the fines with all the fees being waived.

Both parties will be doing a month-long amnesty program all during the month of March, beginning Monday and ending March 31.

Unlike in September, the weekends will be closed for coming to pay their fines except by appointment only. The main times of paying off fines will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, but if prescheduled in advance Crosswell will accommodate people after 4 p.m. on weekdays or weekends by setting up an appointment by calling either (918) 647-3509 or (918) 647-8620. Fines must be paid in full and can only be paid in person.