Poteau pedestrian loses life in automobile accident in Walmart parking lot
A Poteau pedestrian lost his life in an automobile accident Thursday night in the Walmart parking lot.
According to the Poteau Police Department, at approximately 9:16 p.m. Thursday, the Poteau P.D. received a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a box-style storage-type truck in the parking lot of the Poteau Walmart Supercenter, located at 3108 North Broadway Avenue.
When the responding officers arrived at the scene, they were able to identify the pedestrian hit as Lawrence Anthony Garcia of Poteau, who was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center. According to the report, Garcia later died from his injuries.
The report said that the responding officers were advised that the truck, which was identified in the police log report as a U-Haul, had left the scene but had been stopped near Cameron, where the driver, who was identified as 27-year-old Joshua Tanner Jones of Heavener, was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant and transported back to Poteau, where the Poteau Police Department investigator interviewed him.
The report said that the investigation is ongoing.
Category: