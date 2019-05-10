Poteau Pirates football spring practice will begin Tuesday

SPRING FOOTBALL IS IN THE AIR — Poteau defensive backs Christian Duncan, center, and Jagger Dill, left, defend a pass play during the Broken Bow game Oct. 18 at Costner Stadium. The Poteau Pirates will begin 2019 spring practice Tuesday, which will last until the 2019 Red-White Spring Game at 6 p.m. May 23. Photo by John Sullivan
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Friday, May 10, 2019

Although the 2019 high school football season for the Poteau Pirates won’t begin until August, the pigskin will be in the air and being carried on the ground for each of the next two weeks.
The 2019 Poteau Pirates spring football practice will begin Tuesday for returning Pirates from the 12-1 season in which they got to the state semifinals and won District 4A-4 outright as well as for incoming freshmen for Poteau’s new man at the helm, Greg Werner.

Category: