Poteau Pirates football spring practice will begin Tuesday

Although the 2019 high school football season for the Poteau Pirates won’t begin until August, the pigskin will be in the air and being carried on the ground for each of the next two weeks.

The 2019 Poteau Pirates spring football practice will begin Tuesday for returning Pirates from the 12-1 season in which they got to the state semifinals and won District 4A-4 outright as well as for incoming freshmen for Poteau’s new man at the helm, Greg Werner.