Poteau Pirates handled heat, getting ready to battle rain

For the last two weeks, the Poteau Pirates have had to handle heat and humidity, but came out victorious each time — 38-19 over El Reno and 51-6 last Friday night against Durant.

“I think we’ve proven we’re a really tough team,” Poteau senior receiver/cornerback Caleb Skelton said. “We base our ability on how tough we are from game to game.”

Now, the Pirates likely will face another force from Mother Nature, rain, during the Friday night’s road game against McAlester at Hook-Eales Stadium. The Pirates aren’t too worried about that.

“I think any atmosphere that’s thrown at us, we’re going to be able to handle it,” Poteau senior center/defensive end Clay Cross said. “Our coaching staff teaches us how to handle adversity. I think we’ll adapt to what happens and go from there.”