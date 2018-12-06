Poteau Pirates wrestling team opens season tonight at Van Buren

MATMAN — Poteau Pirates wrestling coach Chris Ford talks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club about his team at the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. The Pirates began the season tonight at Van Buren, Ark. PDN photo by David Seeley
By: 
David Seeley
Sports Editor
sports@poteaudailynews.com
Thursday, December 6, 2018

The Poteau High School basketball teams got their seasons underway Tuesday night. Now, it’s the wrestling team’s turn. The Poteau Pirates wrestlers will begin their season with a 6 p.m. road dual tonight against the Van Buren [Ark.] Pointers.
• • •
2018-19 Poteau Wrestling Schedule
Date Opponent Site Time
Dec. 6 Van Buren, Ark. There 6 p.m.
Dec. 13 FS Northside, Southside Here 6 p.m.
Dec. 14 Border Brawl-x Here 5 p.m.
Dec. 15 Border Brawl-x Here 11 a.m.
Jan. 3 Vian, Bentonville [Ark.] West-x Here 6 p.m.
Jan. 4-5 McAlester Tournament There TBA.
Jan. 10 Sallisaw-x There 6 p.m.
Jan. 11-12 Tuttle Tournament There TBA.
Jan. 15 Mannford, Tulsa Webster-y Here 6 p.m.
Jan. 17 Fort Gibson-xy There 6 p.m.
Jan. 18 Tahlequah JH Duals-x There noon
Jan. 24 Stilwell-x There 6 p.m.
Jan. 25-26 Maverick Conf. Tour.-x McAlester TBA.
Feb. 5 Greenwood, Ark.-x There 6 p.m.
Feb. 8-9 Dual State Tour. TBA TBA.
Feb. 15-16 Regional Tour. TBA TBA.
Feb. 22-23 State Tournament OKC TBA.
x — Junior high team participating.
y — Class 4A District Duals.

Category: