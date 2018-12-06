Poteau Pirates wrestling team opens season tonight at Van Buren

The Poteau High School basketball teams got their seasons underway Tuesday night. Now, it’s the wrestling team’s turn. The Poteau Pirates wrestlers will begin their season with a 6 p.m. road dual tonight against the Van Buren [Ark.] Pointers.

• • •

2018-19 Poteau Wrestling Schedule

Date Opponent Site Time

Dec. 6 Van Buren, Ark. There 6 p.m.

Dec. 13 FS Northside, Southside Here 6 p.m.

Dec. 14 Border Brawl-x Here 5 p.m.

Dec. 15 Border Brawl-x Here 11 a.m.

Jan. 3 Vian, Bentonville [Ark.] West-x Here 6 p.m.

Jan. 4-5 McAlester Tournament There TBA.

Jan. 10 Sallisaw-x There 6 p.m.

Jan. 11-12 Tuttle Tournament There TBA.

Jan. 15 Mannford, Tulsa Webster-y Here 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 Fort Gibson-xy There 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 Tahlequah JH Duals-x There noon

Jan. 24 Stilwell-x There 6 p.m.

Jan. 25-26 Maverick Conf. Tour.-x McAlester TBA.

Feb. 5 Greenwood, Ark.-x There 6 p.m.

Feb. 8-9 Dual State Tour. TBA TBA.

Feb. 15-16 Regional Tour. TBA TBA.

Feb. 22-23 State Tournament OKC TBA.

x — Junior high team participating.

y — Class 4A District Duals.