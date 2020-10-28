Poteau Police arrest two men in male's death (UPDATE)
The Poteau Police Department made an arrest Tuesday night in what had been called a suspicious death earlier in the day that happened Sunday morning.
Isaac "Ike" Maniel Ritter, 27, of Poteau, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Ritter was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center.
On Tuesday night, Rodney Neal Ritter, 58, of Poteau, was booked into the LeFlore County Detention Center on charges of accessory to murder, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.
At 9:24 a.m. Sunday, the Poteau P.D. and the LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to 204 South Bagwell Avenue on a medical call of an unconscious male who was bleeding from the head.
According to the report sent out by Poteau Assistant Chief Greg Russell, paramedics transported Billy Leroy Mashaney, 56, to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, where he later died. An investigator with the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was then contacted by EOMC, and Mashaney was transported to Tulsa for an autopsy.
According to Russell's report, the Poteau P.D. was contacted Monday by the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and was advised that elements of Mashaney's death were suspicious.
Category: