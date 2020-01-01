Poteau Police Department warns public about scam
David Seeley
Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell told The Poteau Daily News on Monday afternoon that two local businesses had contacted the Poteau P.D. about being scammed by telephone by individuals saying they were with the Poteau Police Department.
"Two local businesses reported they had gotten calls with numbers (identification) as coming from the Poteau Police Department," Russell said. "They were asking for money and personal information. It's a scam. We don't ask for payments over the phone. If anyone gets calls like they, they need to hang up immediately."
