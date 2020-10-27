Poteau Police investigating suspicious death
The Poteau Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Sunday morning.
At 9:24 a.m. Sunday, the Poteau P.D. and the LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to 204 South Bagwell Avenue on a medical call of an unconscious male who was bleeding from the head.
According to the report sent out by Poteau Assistant Chief Greg Russell, paramedics transported Billy Leroy Mashaney, 56, to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, where he later died. An investigator with the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was then contacted by EOMC, and Mashaney was transported to Tulsa for an autopsy.
According to Russell's report, the Poteau P.D. was contacted Monday by the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and was advised that elements of Mashaney's death were suspicious.
Department Investigators, in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations, are currently investigating the case.
