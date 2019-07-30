Poteau Quarterback Club in form early to boost players

The Poteau Quarterback Club is rushing into its big events while the Pirates football team is preparing for preseason practices.

Poteau Quarterback Club members facilitate three big events before the regular season. First comes the Poteau Football Jamboree on Aug. 10, a fun organizational event for third through sixth graders.

On Aug. 17, PQC helps gather donations of towels, soap and shower gel during the Red-White Scrimmage.

On Aug. 22, PQC organizes the community pep rally.

Every week, on the Thursday evening and Friday at lunchtime before a game, PQC organizes meals for players.

“We make sure they get support from the community and feed them,” said PQC Secretary Jennifer Renteria.

Other PQC officers are President Robert Holt, Co-Vice Presidents Rodney Cheek and Allen Hensley and Treasurer Tami Holt.

For those interested in joining, PQC meetings are every Monday at 6 p.m.

Some parents who have multiple athletes go through the Poteau football program have been active in PQC.

However, Renteria said, individuals do not need to have children playing football to be involved with PQC.