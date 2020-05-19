Poteau resident found dead in apartment, no foul play suspected

A 58-year-old male was found dead Wednesday morning in his Lacey Lane Apartments unit, No. 18 at 203 Lacey Lane. Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell said there was no signs of foul play.

"(His death) appears to be natural causes," Russell said. "He had medical issues. The doctor agreed to sign off on it. The medical examiner and investigator waived jurisdiction on it. The funeral home came and picked him up."

Russell said that how his staff handled it was strictly protocol and by the book.

"When you see those (death calls) where they've called one of our investigators out, that's just standard," he said. "Anytime when we have any deaths, whether it's by natural causes or a suicide or a homicide, we get our investigators involved. The patrol side (Dan Kasper and Matt Goodrich, who were initially called out to Monday morning's scene) called them (Det. Sgts. Vernon Qualls and Billy Hooper) out. When (Kasper and Goodrich) confirmed that there was an unattended death, they contacted Qualls and Hooper, who came out and worked the scene. The medical examiner's office gets involved to make sure we're not leaving any stones unturned. This death was by natural causes."

The deceased name was not released pending kin being notified.