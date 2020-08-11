Poteau School Board approves pushing starting date until Sept. 8

The Poteau Public Schools Board of Education approved a recommendation to push back the starting day for school from next Monday to Sept. 8 at its August board meeting Monday night at the Bert Corr Administrative Building.

Poteau Public Schools Superintendent Sr. Don Sjoberg gave numerous reasons as to why starting next Monday would not be wise. He said that there are technical issues still to be ironed out for any virtual educational needs, the Chromebooks do not have their covers to protect the users and the hot spots have not arrived yet.

However, the biggest issue is the fact that instead of the approximately 100 students the district had counted as being wanting to go a virtual education route instead of in-person education has actually tripled to about 300, and Sjoberg said that biggest issue is that the staff is not ready to handle 300-some students in virtual settings — at least not yet.

Sjoberg said that he believed that a quality virtual education could be ready by Aug. 31, but the consensus of the board was to give as much time as needed. Thus, Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, will be the new starting day for Poteau Public Schools.

Under the recommendation of board member Matt McBee, there will be a special meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 to discuss matters further.