Poteau School district bond election Tuesday

Poteau School District voters on Tuesday will again return to the polls to vote on a school bond to fund new classroom buildings for local students.

Arkoma residents will vote on renewal of its Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. franchise agreement to provide electricity to the community.

The school district is seeking a $14,875 million bond to construct a two-story high school classroom center and a seventh- and eighth-grade academic center. School officials in the past have said the new classrooms will ease overcrowding issues.

Officials have also said without these projects, portable buildings will have to be brought in.

These buildings will feature current technology and science labs, which will replace current labs built more than 35 years ago, Poteau Superintendent Don Sjoberg said.

A similar proposal in August failed to reach the 60 percent needed, reaching 58.51 percent. The district also tried to pass a bond in April, but it only received 55.55 percent of the vote.

Another proposal was put before voters in September 2017, which included these projects, renovations to the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center and construction of an event center. When this proposal failed, the Board of Education removed these projects to make classroom buildings a priority.

If approved, it would result in a 5.5 percent property tax increase, or additional $5.50 a year for every $100 paid, or $55 additional for every $1,000 paid.