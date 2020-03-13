Poteau Schools asking students to keep save over Spring Break

Poteau Public Schools is asking its students to stay save and take the necessary precautions to avoid the coronavirus while on Spring Break, which is next week.

In a press release from Poteau Public Schools, it says, “The health and safety of our Poteau students is our highest priority during these uncertain times. We are monitoring the nationwide cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as how the virus is impacting the state of Oklahoma.

There was possible discussion early Friday whether Poteau Public Schools would remain closed after spring break. However, Poteau Public Schools will return to classes March 23.